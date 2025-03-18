Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average is $136.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

