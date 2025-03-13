SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $27,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,604.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $82.92 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

