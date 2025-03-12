TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Holdings Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

