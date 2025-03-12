Atria Investments Inc Has $1.37 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,763 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $136.28. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

