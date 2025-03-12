Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 243.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,209,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,589,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 294,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.77.

Insider Activity

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $443,540.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,870,698.48. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $3,753,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,323 shares in the company, valued at $75,875,254.18. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,208,248. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSI Systems

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.