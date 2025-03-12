M&T Bank Corp Has $1.13 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 112,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 102,777 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,857,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $11,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares in the company, valued at $30,268,882.05. This represents a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $222,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,635.84. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,985,127 shares of company stock worth $142,455,378 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

