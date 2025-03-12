Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $65,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 4,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $1,050,670.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,420,806.19. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,759.10. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,882 shares of company stock worth $4,575,653 in the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Buckle Stock Down 3.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

