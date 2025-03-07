SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 775.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in AGNC Investment by 105.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 148.45%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

