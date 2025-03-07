SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,367,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,453,000 after acquiring an additional 132,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,803,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,477,000 after purchasing an additional 560,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,141,000 after purchasing an additional 108,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,842,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,970,000 after buying an additional 51,736 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HDB shares. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

