Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $91.60

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.60.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,640. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,885,606.40. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 532,207 shares of company stock worth $41,400,465. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

