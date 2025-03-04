Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $208,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,760. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,128,992.80. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 393,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

