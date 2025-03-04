Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $238,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 19,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $130.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35. The company has a market capitalization of $310.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.