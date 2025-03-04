Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at $106,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,211.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

