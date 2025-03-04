Research Analysts Set Expectations for KROS FY2026 Earnings

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($4.66) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.86). The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KROS. Wedbush lowered Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $11.10 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $449.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

