Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,000 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCW. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 419.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 107,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $51,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,460.06. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 111,456 shares of company stock worth $897,579 in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.