Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,571.7% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 501,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 471,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Klaviyo by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 122,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KVYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo
In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $181,621.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 260,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,536.12. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 23,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $958,958.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,464.64. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,953. 53.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Klaviyo Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE KVYO opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.83 and a beta of 0.60.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
