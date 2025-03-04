AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7,771.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 639,907 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 431.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 959,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital set a $3.25 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.