AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7,771.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 639,907 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 431.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 959,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
AMC Entertainment Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
