Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 36.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 8.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

