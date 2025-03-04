Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,942 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $720.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAFC

About Hanmi Financial

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.