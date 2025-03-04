Rhumbline Advisers Buys 599 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,475,000 after buying an additional 47,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after buying an additional 721,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 190.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JANX opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $1,404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,264.26. This trade represents a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $140,994.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,658.31. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,668 shares of company stock worth $2,577,515 in the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JANX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.