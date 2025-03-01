The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $18.80 Average PT from Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,627,000. FMR LLC increased its position in AES by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after buying an additional 8,027,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,499,000 after buying an additional 7,519,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,261,000 after buying an additional 6,238,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. AES has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

