Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price at $246.63

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.63.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
FN stock opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $159.69 and a 52 week high of $281.79. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.20.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
