Leerink Partnrs Estimates Schrödinger FY2029 Earnings

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Schrödinger’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Schrödinger Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $21.24 on Monday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 5.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.