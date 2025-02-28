TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,229.60. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,681,372. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,500 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $145.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

