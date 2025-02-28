Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 11.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 61.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,836.15. The trade was a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS opened at $399.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.00 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.45. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.44 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

