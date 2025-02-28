Sigma Planning Corp Has $383,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

