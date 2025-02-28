Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.50. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Yext alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YEXT

Yext Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $809.76 million, a PE ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 1.26. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $13,026,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 133.3% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Yext by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,758,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,153 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,404,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 900,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Yext by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 356,324 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.