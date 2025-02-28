Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Melius Research raised United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.