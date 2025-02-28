CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at $42,785,024.10. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,265.80. The trade was a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,784 shares of company stock worth $96,522,922 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. Research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.27.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

