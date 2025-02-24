Truist Financial Corp Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Entegris by 17.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 221.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Entegris Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $104.09 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.