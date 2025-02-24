Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). Approximately 8,299,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
The company has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.87.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
