Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 201,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 64,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

