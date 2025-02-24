Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) fell 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VID. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Videndum Price Performance

About Videndum

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.59. The stock has a market cap of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

