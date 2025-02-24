Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

