Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.