Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

AOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

