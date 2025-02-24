Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.7% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 9,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,466,769.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,186.45. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.21, for a total transaction of $13,830,734.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,804 shares of company stock valued at $523,576,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ META opened at $683.62 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

