CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nutanix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Nutanix by 587.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $69.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.