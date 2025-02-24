Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – Time to Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

