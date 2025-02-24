iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Unionview LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $96.27 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.