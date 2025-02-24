Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.95. The stock has a market cap of £18.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Eden Research

In other news, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,958.74). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,362.19). Corporate insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

