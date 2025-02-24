Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 22.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VID. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
