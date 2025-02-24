Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.1 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.