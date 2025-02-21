Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NUS Q1 Earnings

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Xue anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

NUS opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 358.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 924,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 723,220 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 702,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 461,608 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 358,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,251,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 301,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.14%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

