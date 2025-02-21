Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AG

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

