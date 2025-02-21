Q1 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Issued By Zacks Research

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MEOH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

MEOH stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Methanex by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 130,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

