Michael Probin Acquires 22,673 Shares of Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) Stock

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Probin bought 22,673 shares of Baronsmead Venture Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £12,016.69 ($15,226.42).

Baronsmead Venture Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BVT opened at GBX 49 ($0.62) on Friday. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.46. The company has a market capitalization of £190.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.53 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baronsmead Venture Trust had a net margin of 75.56% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Increases Dividend

Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Baronsmead Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.95%.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

