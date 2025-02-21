Analysts Set Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Price Target at $23.33

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

VG opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

