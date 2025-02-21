Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX) vs. Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Critical Survey

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) and Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arlo Technologies and Silynxcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies -4.76% -24.14% -8.15% Silynxcom N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies $491.18 million 2.29 -$22.04 million ($0.25) -44.86 Silynxcom $7.63 million 1.60 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares Arlo Technologies and Silynxcom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Silynxcom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arlo Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arlo Technologies and Silynxcom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Silynxcom 0 0 0 0 0.00

Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.43%. Given Arlo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than Silynxcom.

Summary

Arlo Technologies beats Silynxcom on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera. It provides security system accessories, charging accessories, and mounts. In addition, the company offers Arlo Secure subscriptions, including emergency response secure plus plan; 2K secure plan and 4K secure plus plan cloud-based video recording; unlimited cameras; advanced object detection; smart interactive notifications; smoke and CO alarm detection; cloud-based activity zone; call a friend; and 24/7 priority support and professional monitoring services; Arlo Total Security, a subscription which provides 24/7 professional monitoring and security hardware; Arlo Safe, a personal safety app that offers one-touch emergency response, family safety, and crash detection and response services; and Arlo SmartCloud, a SaaS solution that delivers security cloud services for business. It sells its products through retailers, wholesale distributors, broadcast channels, wireless carriers, and security solution providers, as well as through its website. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Silynxcom

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

