DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $162.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.80.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,716,000 after acquiring an additional 275,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DaVita by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,783,000 after buying an additional 82,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.81. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $119.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

