DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $162.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.80.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DVA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita
DaVita Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.81. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $119.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DaVita
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DaVita
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.