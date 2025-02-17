Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 262,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $1,271,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

